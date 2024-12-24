Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach

World

John Bolton warned of a major international crisis during Donald Trump’s second term as president

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 24, 2024
A former US ambassador to the United Nations has strongly criticized the President-elect Donald Trump for lacking knowledge, interest in facts and a clear strategy.

As per The Guardian, John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser for 17 months warned of a major international crisis during Trump’s second term as president.

Bolton said that Trump’s decision were based more on personal relationships and impulsive thoughts rather than a solid understanding of the country’s national interest.

He said in a statement, noting, “The world is more dangerous than when he was president before. The only real crisis we had was Covid, which is a long term crisis and not against a particular foreign power but against a pandemic.”

Bolton added, “But the risk of an international crisis of the 19th century variety is much more likely in a second Trump term. Given Trump’s inability to focus on coherent decision making, I’m very worried about about how that might look.”

“I said in my book his decisions are like an archipelago of dots. You can try and draw lines between them but even he can’t draw lines between them. You try and incrementally get one right decision after another. At least that’s what his advisers thought: that we could string enough decisions together. But that’s not the way he looked at it,” he continued.

The 76-year-old added, “He doesn’t know much about foreign policy. He’s not a big reader. He reads newspapers from time to time but briefing papers are almost never read because he doesn’t think they’re important. He doesn’t think these facts are important. He thinks he looks the other guy across the table in the eye and they make a deal and that’s what’s important.”

Moreover, he praised Trump’s selections of Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state and Congressman Mike Waltz for national security adviser.

