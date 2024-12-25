Entertainment

Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Day game?

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Steelers game is scheduled on December 25, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024

With Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game going to kick off in just a few hours, many fans are speculating whether his “lover” Taylor Swift may be gracing the match with her show-stopping appearance or not.

The game, which is held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will begin at 1 p.m. ET, will mark the fifth consecutive NFL season where games are played on the holiday.

However, this will be the first holiday game of Kelce since his relationship with the Reputation hitmaker, with several fans wondering and dying of excitement to know Swift’s confirmed presence at the match.

But it has been speculated that Taylor Swift’s appearance at today’s NFL match is highly unlikely as she has previously skipped multiple games that didn’t take place on Chiefs’ home field, Arrowhead Stadium, due to security concerns, Page Six reported.

According to a source, “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns.”

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance,” the insider added.

However, it is also expected that the Blank Space crooner might make some special exception for her beau on account of Christmas Day.

