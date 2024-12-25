Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has speculated that Prince George may choose a different educational path from his father, Prince William, and not attend Eton College.
On GB News, Griffiths shared her thoughts, saying,: "I think this will be the year we find out where Prince George is going to school, and I don't think it's going to be Eton."
The prediction comes despite Prince William's own education at the prestigious institution.
"William obviously went to Eton and there's going to be a lot of talk about him going there. I just don't think Catherine wants him to go there," Griffiths explained.
Marlborough College, which Princess Catherine attended and where she thrived after a difficult earlier schooling experience, could be a strong contender.
Griffiths noted the personal significance of Marlborough for Catherine, as it was a place where she felt truly supported.