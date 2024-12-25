Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual

Ronald and Georgina Rodriguez are enjoying Christmas holidays with kids in Finland

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the “most important” part of Christmas for him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner is currently enjoying his Christmas holidays with his kids and girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, in Laponia, Finland.

The couple has been sharing their heartwarming highlights from the holidays on their social media accounts.

In a recent post on Instagram, former Real Madrid and Manchester United player unveiled the most important ritual to him.

The 39-year-old shared a picture on his Instagram where he could be seen sitting with his rumoured wife Georgina and his five kids, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro, Bella Esmeralda, and twin daughters Eva Maria Dos Santos and Mateo Ronaldo, and wrote, “The most important part of Christmas.”


In a heartwarming picture that sends the internet into a meltdown, the whole Ronaldo family is wearing matching checked cosy PJ sets.

Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, “Cutest picture of the day… It's Christmas,” another one added, “Eat good, feel good, look good.”

“Merry Christmas to the GOAT and his family,” a fan penned.

“Merry Christmas to you and the family!!! Wishing you all the best, mate!” the third one wished.

Furthermore, Ronaldo is currently enjoying a much-needed break ahead of the Saudi Premier League's upcoming match with Al-Akhdoud on January 9, 2025. 

Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year

Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey

Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast

King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans
Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Kylian Mbappé believes his ‘settling-in period’ in Real Madrid is over now
Kylian Mbappé believes his ‘settling-in period’ in Real Madrid is over now
Who came out on top in Joe Burrow look-alike showdown?
Who came out on top in Joe Burrow look-alike showdown?
Aryna Sabalenka opens up on rival Iga Swiatek doping case
Aryna Sabalenka opens up on rival Iga Swiatek doping case