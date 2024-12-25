Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the “most important” part of Christmas for him.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner is currently enjoying his Christmas holidays with his kids and girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, in Laponia, Finland.
The couple has been sharing their heartwarming highlights from the holidays on their social media accounts.
In a recent post on Instagram, former Real Madrid and Manchester United player unveiled the most important ritual to him.
The 39-year-old shared a picture on his Instagram where he could be seen sitting with his rumoured wife Georgina and his five kids, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro, Bella Esmeralda, and twin daughters Eva Maria Dos Santos and Mateo Ronaldo, and wrote, “The most important part of Christmas.”
In a heartwarming picture that sends the internet into a meltdown, the whole Ronaldo family is wearing matching checked cosy PJ sets.
Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, “Cutest picture of the day… It's Christmas,” another one added, “Eat good, feel good, look good.”
“Merry Christmas to the GOAT and his family,” a fan penned.
“Merry Christmas to you and the family!!! Wishing you all the best, mate!” the third one wished.
Furthermore, Ronaldo is currently enjoying a much-needed break ahead of the Saudi Premier League's upcoming match with Al-Akhdoud on January 9, 2025.