Emma Slater pens heartfelt note for twin sister Kelly Slater on birthday

'Dancing With the Stars' choreographer is celebrating her 36th birthday on Christmas Day

  • December 25, 2024
British dancer and choreographer Emma Slater wishes twin sister Kelly Slater “Happy Birthday” with an emotional post.

Emma, who is celebrating her 36th birthday on Christmas Day, wrote a heartfelt note for her costume designer and stylist twin sister on Instagram.

Dancing With the Stars choreographer, in a post on social media on December 25, 2024, shared heartwarming pictures with the sister where the twin sisters can be seen hugging each other.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to us, Twinnie!!!! Love you more than life, @kellydslater. Growing up with you alongside me is the biggest gift of all. so lucky to have you as my other half! #happybirthdaytous #imsolucky.”


Furthermore, Emma began her dancing training at a very early age and started participating in dancing competitions. She has won numerous titles, including the British Under 21 Latin American Championships and the United Kingdom Under 21 Latin American Championships, and has represented the UK in numerous competitions worldwide.

At the age of 15 years, she appeared in the music video for George Michael’s song Round Here.

Emma Slater Husband

Emma Slater married her fellow Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) professional dancer Sasha Farber in 2018 after getting engaged on the show in 2016. But the couple got separated in 2022 but did not announce the separation until February 2023 when Emma filed for divorce, which was finalised in May 2023.

