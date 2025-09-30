Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s new album get seal of approval from George Clooney, Sandler

  • By Hafsa Noor
George Clooney and Adam Sandler proved that they are ultimate Swifties.

The renowned Hollywood stars recently confessed that their kids are waiting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During a chat with Access Hollywood at the premiere of his new movie Jay Kelly, the Ocean's Eleven star talked about his fraternal twins, Ella and Alexander.

George shared, “They’re in the back of the car going, ‘When are we getting the album?’”

The filmmaker revealed that his kids have not met Taylor yet, noting, “No, no, we’ve been running around. It’s been our summer. Spent a lot of time with my family; my mom and dad and stuff.”

Adam chimed in and shared that his daughters, Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 16, are constantly discussing Taylor’s new album.

The Happy Gilmore 2 star went on to share that he recently met the Grammy winner’s dad, Scott Swift.

He noted, “I had a stand-up show the other night and I saw Taylor’s dad. He gave me some guitar picks to give my kids and we discussed how excited we are for the new record.”

To note, Taylor Swift’s twelfth studio album Life of a Showgirl is set to release on Friday, October 3.

