Disturbing video of teen found in D4vd's Tesla sheds light on disappearance timeline

Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name a day after her 15th birthday

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Disturbing video of teen found in D4vd's Tesla sheds light on disappearance timeline 


The teen girl, whose dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name, was caught on surveillance footage shouting at her neighbours months after she was reported missing.

Celeste Rivas, whose body was found on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday, had been missing since April 2024, when she was just 13-year-old.

With the case gaining momentous traction online, a new footage has emerged which could give authorities some precise timelines about her disappearance and what happened after.

TMZ shared a video from September 8, 2024, a day after her 14th birthday, where a girl believed to be Celeste could be seen and heard shouting at a neighbour, accusing them of "ding-dong-ditching her parents" home.

The girl shouted abuse at her neighbours, including a racial slur, as they listened to music outside of their apartment building. At one stage, a male voice shouts back.

According to the outlet, the neighbours recognised the girl as Celeste because they had seen her missing person posters around for months.

They further revealed that the neighbour's boyfriend eventually visited Celeste's home to apologise for the altercation and that her father answered the door but appeared unfazed by the incident.

Moreover, they assumed after seeing Celeste that she had been found safely and was no longer missing.

Police have not stated whether they were aware Celeste had returned home between when she was officially reported missing and when they found her body in D4vd's Tesla on September 8, 2025.

The case has become the talk of the internet as netizens continue to probe the speculated relationship between the teen and the musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Aside from numerous alleged private social media posts and Discord chats that showed that Celeste and D4vd had some kind of closeness, they both had matching "Shhh..." tattoos on their right index fingers.

Along with that, Internet sleuths have also unearthed a leaked song of D4vd's from 2023, titled Celeste_Demo unfin.

On Monday, her official death certificate revealed that the cause of death is still being deferred, pending toxicology results and further investigation.

The death certificate also clarified that Celeste was not pregnant at the time of her death and had not been pregnant within the last year, a detail that had been the subject of online speculation.

D4vd's close pal also confirmed that Celeste often attended parties with the musician, and they believed that the teen was the Romantic Homicide crooner's girlfriend, and was a 19-year-old student at the University of Southern California.

Adding to the tragic complexity, law enforcement previously revealed that Celeste had run away from home multiple times and was described as coming from a 'troubled' family environment.

Police also recently raided D4vd's now vacated Hollywood Hills rental home in search of blood evidence linked to the dismembered teen.

