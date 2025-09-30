Ariana Grande drops 'Wicked: For Good' sneak peek after White House drama

Ariana Grande gave fans a treat from the Wicked set after being involved in an online White House drama.
On Tuesday, September 30, the thank you, next singer turned to her Instagram account to share a black-and-white snap of herself in a stunning gown, seemingly from the set of Wicked: For Good.
She paired the stunning click with the caption, penning, "how i'll cherish my time with and all that i've learned from you, sweet Glinda".
The adorable social media post came days after she found herself in the middle of an online controversy.
On Sunday, Ariana reshared a post by activist Matt Bernstein criticising the Trump administration's views on immigration, transphobia, and free speech, questioning if the Trump supporters' lives have improved since he took over the office.
A day after the viral repost, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai addressed the social media post with a statement riddled with the Grammy winner's artist track titles, including Get Well Soon, Save Your Tears, and Just Like Magic.
"Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments," the statement read.
"He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande's concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!," Kush noted.
Besides that, Ariana Grande is set to bring back Glinda's magic with Wicked: For Good on November 21.