'Simpsons' movie sequel confirmed with release date and first poster 

The Simpsons movie is set to make a thrilling return for a sequel 20 years following the original.
On Monday, September 29, 2025, 20th Century Studios and Disney took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news, intriguing viewers.
Based on Fox's popular and long-running animated sitcom - which follows the lives of Homer, Marge and their three children, Bart, Lisa and Maggie - the as-yet untitled sequel is slated to debut on 23 July 2027.
The Simpsons original film, which debuted in 2007, followed Homer polluting Springfield’s water supply, which successfully earned $536 million all across the globe.
The latest poster teases the sequel with a doughnut and the tagline: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”
Shortly after the post went viral, fans flocked to the comments with some showing excitement for the highly anticipated release.
One fan wrote, “WHOAAAA Let's freakin' gooooooo!”
“We prayed for days like this,” another fan stated.
This Simpsons movie is produced by Matt Groening, the series debuted in 1987 and has aired 37 seasons, and was recently renewed through season 40.
Showrunner Matt Selman credits streaming for keeping the show fresh and bringing a new flavour for new generations of viewers.