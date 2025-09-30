Home / Entertainment

Madonna breaks silence on terrifying health crisis that halted her World Tour

The 'Frozen' singer was rushed to intensive care in 2023 after a bacterial infection

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Madonna breaks silence on terrifying health crisis that halted her World Tour
Madonna breaks silence on terrifying health crisis that halted her World Tour

Madonna has revealed she faced a terrifying health scare, confirming she was hospitalized in intensive care for four days while battling a life-threatening infection.

While conversing on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the Frozen singer said, “I was rehearsing for a tour, and I got a bacterial infection.”

She went on to say, “One minute I was alive and dancing around, and the next minute I was in the ICU, unconscious for four days.”

Reflecting on her disease, Madonna added, “I got out of hospital, they took me off the ventilator, I started to breathe on my own, and I had something called sepsis, and it can kill you.”

The Material Girl hitmaker shared, “Everybody recovers at a different rate, and I've always seen myself as Superwoman.”

Madonna revealed, “So I was like "Oh I'm going to kick this. I'm going to be good, I'm getting back into rehearsal" but I had no strength, no energy, couldn’t get out of bed, and I didn’t know when it was gonna end.”

The Grammys winner artist has revealed she was rushed to intensive care in 2023 after a bacterial infection turned into sepsis, leaving her on a ventilator for four days and forcing her to pause her world tour.

Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Anna De Armas shine at Paris Fashion show

Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Anna De Armas shine at Paris Fashion show
The 'Dune' starlet accompanied the 'Game of Thrones' actress and the 'Ballerina' star served looks at Paris Fashion Week

Taylor Swift's ex-manager spills beans on why he quit after two years

Taylor Swift's ex-manager spills beans on why he quit after two years
The 'Blank Space' singer is currently the subject of a Channel 4 docuseries titled 'Taylor: The Star Who Changed The World'

Disturbing video of teen found in D4vd's Tesla sheds light on disappearance timeline

Disturbing video of teen found in D4vd's Tesla sheds light on disappearance timeline
Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name a day after her 15th birthday

Lady Gaga crowned with new title after dazzling Mayhem Ball show

Lady Gaga crowned with new title after dazzling Mayhem Ball show
Lady Gaga brought magic to London’s O2 Arena on Monday, kicking off the UK leg of her epic tour

Taylor Swift’s new album get seal of approval from George Clooney, Sandler

Taylor Swift’s new album get seal of approval from George Clooney, Sandler
George Clooney and Adam Sandler’s kids are 'excited' for Taylor Swift’s 'The Life of a Showgirl' album

Nicki Minaj slams Cardi B's new album 'Am I the Drama?' in brutal diss

Nicki Minaj slams Cardi B's new album 'Am I the Drama?' in brutal diss
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj ignites years long feud with heated exchange on X

Margot Robbie makes emotional admission after Emerald Fennell's public support

Margot Robbie makes emotional admission after Emerald Fennell's public support
The 'Barbie' starlet is set to appear in Emerald Fennell's upcoming film, 'Wuthering Heights,' next year

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to serve 11 years in prison after prosecution's appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to serve 11 years in prison after prosecution's appeal
The Bad Boy records CEO has been facing serious charges of trafficking and racketeering since September last year

Madonna makes painful confession about 'suicidal' thoughts

Madonna makes painful confession about 'suicidal' thoughts
Madonna opens up about suicidal feelings during custody fight for her son Rocco Ritchie

Tom Holland politely puts reporter in their place over Zendaya's title

Tom Holland politely puts reporter in their place over Zendaya's title
Tom Holland clarifies Zendaya's relationship status in sweet correction

Keanu Reeves' drastic weight-loss at 'Waiting for Godot' event draws attention

Keanu Reeves' drastic weight-loss at 'Waiting for Godot' event draws attention
'The Matrix' star reunites with his former co-star, Alex Winter, with their debut performance in 'Waiting for Godot'

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck's key role in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck's key role in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to ex-husband Ben Affleck for his support in her film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'