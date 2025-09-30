Madonna breaks silence on terrifying health crisis that halted her World Tour

Madonna has revealed she faced a terrifying health scare, confirming she was hospitalized in intensive care for four days while battling a life-threatening infection.
While conversing on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the Frozen singer said, “I was rehearsing for a tour, and I got a bacterial infection.”
She went on to say, “One minute I was alive and dancing around, and the next minute I was in the ICU, unconscious for four days.”
Reflecting on her disease, Madonna added, “I got out of hospital, they took me off the ventilator, I started to breathe on my own, and I had something called sepsis, and it can kill you.”
The Material Girl hitmaker shared, “Everybody recovers at a different rate, and I've always seen myself as Superwoman.”
Madonna revealed, “So I was like "Oh I'm going to kick this. I'm going to be good, I'm getting back into rehearsal" but I had no strength, no energy, couldn’t get out of bed, and I didn’t know when it was gonna end.”
The Grammys winner artist has revealed she was rushed to intensive care in 2023 after a bacterial infection turned into sepsis, leaving her on a ventilator for four days and forcing her to pause her world tour.