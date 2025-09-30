Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban breakup tied to his decision to live separately

The 'Babygirl' star and the 'Let It Roll' hitmaker have parted ways after nearly 20 years of marriage

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage reportedly hit breaking point when the country star decided to get “his own place,”

According to PEOPLE, the report revealed that the Babygirl star and the Let It Roll hitmaker have parted ways after nearly 20 years of marriage.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source said.

“It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the source noted, adding, "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Urban’s relocation marked a critical moment, yet Kidman has remained determined to repair things between them, a source revealed.

“She didn’t want this," the insider, adding, "She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Amid the separation, the tipster revealed, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, while Kidman is also mom to Bella and Connor from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban were last spotted out and about together more than three months before the separation was made public when they attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

You Might Like:

Ariana Grande drops 'Wicked: For Good' sneak peek after White House drama

Ariana Grande drops 'Wicked: For Good' sneak peek after White House drama
The White House fires back after Ariana Grande questions Trump supporters about their lives under his administration

Latto confirms romance With 21 Savage following years of speculations

Latto confirms romance With 21 Savage following years of speculations
Latto and 21 Savage's dating rumours have been stirring across the social media since 2020

'Simpsons' movie sequel confirmed with release date and first poster

'Simpsons' movie sequel confirmed with release date and first poster
The latest Simpson's poster teases the sequel with a doughnut and the tagline: 'Homer’s coming back for seconds'

AI Actress 'Tilly Norwood' sparks SAG-AFTRA backlash: 'not an actor'

AI Actress 'Tilly Norwood' sparks SAG-AFTRA backlash: 'not an actor'
Tilly Norwood is an artificial intelligence-generated actress created by the production company Particle6

Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Anna De Armas shine at Paris Fashion show

Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Anna De Armas shine at Paris Fashion show
The 'Dune' starlet accompanied the 'Game of Thrones' actress and the 'Ballerina' star served looks at Paris Fashion Week

Madonna breaks silence on terrifying health crisis that halted her World Tour

Madonna breaks silence on terrifying health crisis that halted her World Tour
The 'Frozen' singer was rushed to intensive care in 2023 after a bacterial infection

Taylor Swift's ex-manager spills beans on why he quit after two years

Taylor Swift's ex-manager spills beans on why he quit after two years
The 'Blank Space' singer is currently the subject of a Channel 4 docuseries titled 'Taylor: The Star Who Changed The World'

Disturbing video of teen found in D4vd's Tesla sheds light on disappearance timeline

Disturbing video of teen found in D4vd's Tesla sheds light on disappearance timeline
Celeste Rivas's dead body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name a day after her 15th birthday

Lady Gaga crowned with new title after dazzling Mayhem Ball show

Lady Gaga crowned with new title after dazzling Mayhem Ball show
Lady Gaga brought magic to London’s O2 Arena on Monday, kicking off the UK leg of her epic tour

Taylor Swift’s new album get seal of approval from George Clooney, Sandler

Taylor Swift’s new album get seal of approval from George Clooney, Sandler
George Clooney and Adam Sandler’s kids are 'excited' for Taylor Swift’s 'The Life of a Showgirl' album

Nicki Minaj slams Cardi B's new album 'Am I the Drama?' in brutal diss

Nicki Minaj slams Cardi B's new album 'Am I the Drama?' in brutal diss
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj ignites years long feud with heated exchange on X

Margot Robbie makes emotional admission after Emerald Fennell's public support

Margot Robbie makes emotional admission after Emerald Fennell's public support
The 'Barbie' starlet is set to appear in Emerald Fennell's upcoming film, 'Wuthering Heights,' next year