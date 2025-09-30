Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban breakup tied to his decision to live separately

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage reportedly hit breaking point when the country star decided to get “his own place,”
According to PEOPLE, the report revealed that the Babygirl star and the Let It Roll hitmaker have parted ways after nearly 20 years of marriage.
"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source said.
“It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the source noted, adding, "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."
Urban’s relocation marked a critical moment, yet Kidman has remained determined to repair things between them, a source revealed.
“She didn’t want this," the insider, adding, "She has been fighting to save the marriage.”
Amid the separation, the tipster revealed, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”
The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, while Kidman is also mom to Bella and Connor from her marriage to Tom Cruise.
Kidman and Urban were last spotted out and about together more than three months before the separation was made public when they attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.