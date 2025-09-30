Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Anna De Armas shine at Paris Fashion show

Zendaya turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she showcased her long legs in a shimmering metallic blazer dress, joining Sophie Turner and Jennifer Connelly at Louis Vuitton’s star-studded runway event.
On Tuesday, the Dune starlet accompanied the Game of Thrones actress and A Beautiful Mind star served the looks while attending the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.
Zendaya stole the spotlight in a metallic blazer dress with a faux fur collar and ruffled sleeves, pairing the look with silver heels and loose flowing locks.
Meanwhile, Sophie, 29, looked effortlessly chic in a black top adorned with silver tassels, styled with a sleek mini skirt.
The Joan actress garnered more attention as she donned black sleeves with a dramatic flared detail along with a pair of chunky ankle boots.
Carrying a black handbag, she completed her ensemble with a stylish pair of sunglasses.
For the event, Jennifer, 54, showcased her legs in a black leather mini dress which she wore with a matching biker jacket and open toe boots with a beaded embellishment.
Ana de Armas who opted for a more relaxed look in a black jumper and matching mini skirt paired with black leather boots and accessorised with a matching handbag.
Emma Stone also marked attendance in style wearing a white strapless midi dress and wrapped up with a matching cardigan.
She paired her look with black heels and carried a matching handbag.
To note, Paris Fashion Week happens from Monday September 29 to Tuesday October 7 this year.
Some big names like Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent will exhibit their work on the second day.