Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Anna De Armas shine at Paris Fashion show

The 'Dune' starlet accompanied the 'Game of Thrones' actress and the 'Ballerina' star served looks at Paris Fashion Week

  By Javeria Ahmed
Zendaya turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she showcased her long legs in a shimmering metallic blazer dress, joining Sophie Turner and Jennifer Connelly at Louis Vuitton’s star-studded runway event.

On Tuesday, the Dune starlet accompanied the Game of Thrones actress and A Beautiful Mind star served the looks while attending the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya stole the spotlight in a metallic blazer dress with a faux fur collar and ruffled sleeves, pairing the look with silver heels and loose flowing locks.

Meanwhile, Sophie, 29, looked effortlessly chic in a black top adorned with silver tassels, styled with a sleek mini skirt.

The Joan actress garnered more attention as she donned black sleeves with a dramatic flared detail along with a pair of chunky ankle boots.

Carrying a black handbag, she completed her ensemble with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

For the event, Jennifer, 54, showcased her legs in a black leather mini dress which she wore with a matching biker jacket and open toe boots with a beaded embellishment.

Ana de Armas who opted for a more relaxed look in a black jumper and matching mini skirt paired with black leather boots and accessorised with a matching handbag.

Emma Stone also marked attendance in style wearing a white strapless midi dress and wrapped up with a matching cardigan.

She paired her look with black heels and carried a matching handbag.

To note, Paris Fashion Week happens from Monday September 29 to Tuesday October 7 this year.

Some big names like Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent will exhibit their work on the second day.

