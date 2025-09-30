Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift's ex-manager spills beans on why he quit after two years

The 'Blank Space' singer is currently the subject of a Channel 4 docuseries titled 'Taylor: The Star Who Changed The World'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Taylor Swift's remarkable career spanning over two decades was being examined in a brand new Channel 4 documentary.

Titled Taylor: The Star Who Changed The World, the two-part project, which premiered on Tuesday, September 30, offered her passionate fanbase a glimpse into the pop star's life, including the explosive rows she has encountered.

Moreover, the documentary also features insights and perspectives from band members, industry experts and dedicated supporters.

Among them is her first manager, Rick Barker, who served as Taylor's manager for two years, from 2006 to 2008.

Discussing his run with the Lover crooner on ITV's Lorraine, Rick revealed the surprising reasons he had to call it quits.

The ex-manager shared that he comes from divorced parents, both of whom have married five times each.

Revealing his fear that the demanding job might force him on the same path, Rick noted, "My last year with Taylor, I was gone 187 days, I weighed almost 300 pounds, I wasn't healthy. I had a six year old and a four year old.

"I was like, 'Ok, god, what's the plan? I'm going to make more money than I've ever seen in my life, but at what expense? Is it going to go on alimony, child support?," he said.

Rick unveiled that he rang Taylor and suggested they meet for lunch, where he'd break the news about his departure.

He continued, "I said, 'I will forever be grateful for the opportunity, I will always be a fan'. The family means more to me. She did understand it and honestly? It wasn't fun anymore for me at the end."

Speaking to Lorraine, he expressed his enjoyment of the development stages of a singer's career.

Rick further stated, "I wasn't prepared for that journey. So, I was where I needed to be for her at the time I needed to be there for her and I'm ok with that."

Furthermore, Rick is set to feature in the documentary alongside other key industry figures who have played a part in Taylor's career.

The bombshell docuseries, which will give fans a rare insight into the Grammy-winning artist's life behind all the glamour, debuted just days before she is set to drop her 12th album.

Taylor Swift's The Life of A Showgirl, featuring 12 tracks, is scheduled to release on October 3.

