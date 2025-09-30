Lady Gaga crowned with new title after dazzling Mayhem Ball show

Lady Gaga set the stage ablaze with her Mayhem Ball tour in the UK, earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with many hailing the pop powerhouse as “this generation’s Madonna.”
As per The Telegraph, the Blood Mary songstress’ Mayhem Ball has been dubbed the “concert of the year” as the 39-year-old superstar brought magic to London’s O2 Arena on Monday, kicking off the UK leg of her epic tour.
Neil McCormick suggested Gaga’s artistry leaves her contemporaries looking like 'wannabees'.
McCormick said, “With her explosive popularity and increasing budget, she has been putting on showbusiness extravaganzas as spectacular as any ever staged for 15 years, and this might be her most coherent and accomplished.”
He added, “At the heart of her show, it is Gaga herself who drives and animates it, a next level talent with the vocal and musical skills to make most her pop peers look like wannabes.”
Danni Scott of Metro also noted, “Thrilling, utterly artistic, and completely captivating — nobody in the music industry right now is doing it quite like the singer-turned-actor.”
The critic said, “While I may have walked in thinking she was just a pop girl with edge, I’ve left firmly believing Lady Gaga is this generation’s Madonna.”
To note, Gaga embraced her bold stagecraft once more, treating fans to an epic 29-song lineup in front of a sold-out crowd.
Gaga delivered a show-stopping spectacle for the first London date, with splendid costumes, striking staging and her powerhouse vocals.
She also spread joy among fans as she displayed Wednesday actresses Emma Myers and Evie Templeton to perform The Dead Dance.