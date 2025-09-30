Lola Young cancels all shows after onstage collapse: 'I'm going away'

Lola Young has decided to take some time for herself days after she collapsed onstage while performing in New York City.
The 24-year-old has cancelled all her upcoming shows for the "foreseeable future", as she announced that she is "going away for a while".
In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Young penned, "Thank you for all the love and support. I'm so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund."
Asking fans to give her a "second chance" in the future, the Big Brown Eyes crooner shared that she will take some "time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x."
Earlier this week, Young said she was "doing okay" after her public collapse.
The singer-songwriter, whose track Messy reached Number One in the UK charts last year, was performing at New York's All Things Go festival on Saturday when the incident occurred.
In video footage taken by a fan in the crowd, Young appears to stop singing her track Conceited and motion to members of her team off-stage.
She then falls backwards, with members of Young's band immediately running to help her. After a period of time in which Young remains on the ground, she is carried offstage.
Several hours later, Young herself posted a message to her Instagram Story in which she confirmed her safety.
The incident followed a tumultuous week for Young. On Friday, her manager, Nick Shymansky, announced that Young was pulling out of a scheduled festival appearance in New Jersey, citing a need to "keep her safe."
Young has spoken in interviews about having schizoaffective disorder, which can lead to prolonged manic episodes and hospitalisation.
Lola Young was diagnosed at the age of 17 and told The Telegraph in 2022 that she can sometimes sense manic episodes coming, and other times she is caught by surprise.