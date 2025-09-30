Home / Entertainment

Latto confirms romance With 21 Savage following years of speculations

Latto and 21 Savage's dating rumours have been stirring across the social media since 2020

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Latto has finally confirmed that she’s indeed dating 21 Savage following years of speculation.

As reported by TMZ, Latto was walking through the streets of New York on Monday, September 29, 2025, where the rapper announced that she was on her way “to go have dinner with my husband.”

The American rapper was asked if she ever gets “tired of people asking about you know who?” The reporter then clarified she was talking about 21 Savage.

“No,” Latto replied. “My man, my man, my man, my man!”

Rumours have been stirring across the social media that Latto and 21 Savage are together since 2020.

In August, Latto was spotted on vacation together with her alleged boyfriend.

While both artists have avoided publicly confirming their relationship, rumours have emerged. In the beginning of 2024, Latto announced a red-ink tattoo of “Shéyaa” — 21 Savage’s birth name — behind her ear, creating a buzz across social media.

The pair partnered musically, most notably on the 2022 track Wheelie, which climbed to No. 14 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Despite this, Latto has always kept her personal life under wraps, previously telling Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, “The internet don’t know a got-damn thing. It ain’t really nobody’s business. Like, listen to the music and you’ll know what you need to know.”

Latto’s latest comments suggested she may finally be ready to address her relationship with 21 Savage more openly.

