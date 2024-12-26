Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party

Alia Bhatt surprised fans with touching pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha from Christmas celebration.
On December 25, the Jigra starlet shared carousel from the intimate holiday celebration in Mumbai featuring Kapoors.
Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also part of the huge celebration.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star captioned the post, “Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like.”
In the first frame, Alia and her husband Ranbeer can be seen hugging their daughter Raha. Meanwhile, in another snap the Student of the Year actress hugged Shaheen with naughty expressions on her face.
She donned a dazzling white dress with pearl earrings. For Kapoor family lunch, Alia went for a red dress.
Neetu Kapoor also attended the Christmas celebration and shared pictures on Instagram. She penned, “Family Christmas celebration.”
One of the frames featured Raha in Alia’s arms, while Ranbir looks cheery.
The Animal actor’s niece and nephew, Agastya Nanda and Navya, were also part of the photo dump.
On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra opposite to Vedang Raina.