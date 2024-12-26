Princess Anne receives new honour amid brother Andrew's spy scandal

Princess Anne added yet another feather to her cap!
King Charles and Prince Andrew's only sister has been awarded with a prestigious honour a few days before the Royal Family reunited in Sandringham for Christmas.
Anne received a lifetime achievement award at the London Horse Show last week, shortly after her brother Andrew found himself embroiled in yet another scandal for having potential ties with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, who was banned in the UK.
Anne accepted the accolade last Wednesday on behalf of the British Equestrian Media Association.
The 74-year-old was a vision in a rich velvet dress in a royal blue hue, embellished with gold woven details.
She accentuated her ruffled neck-tie blouse with a matching navy blue scarf.
London Horse Show turned to their X to honour the mother of Zara Tindall, noting, "A very special moment at the London International Horse Show as Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal is presented with the British Equestrian Media Association Lifetime Achievement Award by Rupert Bell, the BEMA Chairman."
For the unversed, Princess Anne Anne is an accomplished equestrian.
She is also the first British royal to compete at the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal.