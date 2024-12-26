Sci-Tech

Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours

The new feature would let users see the stories for up to a week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Instagrams new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours

Instagram is reportedly developing a new feature to view missed stories!

As per Gadget360, the new feature will allow users to view stories from people they follow even after the usual 24-hour limit has passed.

This feature would let users see the stories for up to a week, but only if the original poster has added them to their Highlights.

Users will not be able to see regular stories that disappear after 24 hours.

The new feature will let users view older Story Highlights from the past week, but these will appear only at the end of the Story tray at the top of the feed.

To see the old Highlights, users need to go through all the other stories first and if your feed has too many new stories, you may never get to the end and miss seeing the older Story Highlights.

The new feature is still in the testing phase with a limited group of users, and it will be gradually rolling out to all Instagram users around the world.

Instagram is also adding New Year and Countdown text effects, holiday-themed designs for direct messages (DMs) and phrases like “Happy New Year.”

These phrases will then trigger on-screen special effects in DMs and Notes, adding to the holiday atmosphere.

Instagram has also introduced several new features to enhance the users’ experience.

Creators can now reply to messages from both their followers and other creators.

New tools like timed prompts and daily check-ins have also been added to encourage more frequent interactions.

‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?

‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours

Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react

Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface

Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features
WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features
AI set to revolutionize early detection of type 2 diabetes in NHS hospitals
AI set to revolutionize early detection of type 2 diabetes in NHS hospitals
WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search
Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature
Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature
WhatsApp emerges victorious in legal battle against Israel owned NSO group
WhatsApp emerges victorious in legal battle against Israel owned NSO group