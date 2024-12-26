Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours

Instagram is reportedly developing a new feature to view missed stories!
As per Gadget360, the new feature will allow users to view stories from people they follow even after the usual 24-hour limit has passed.
This feature would let users see the stories for up to a week, but only if the original poster has added them to their Highlights.
Users will not be able to see regular stories that disappear after 24 hours.
The new feature will let users view older Story Highlights from the past week, but these will appear only at the end of the Story tray at the top of the feed.
To see the old Highlights, users need to go through all the other stories first and if your feed has too many new stories, you may never get to the end and miss seeing the older Story Highlights.
The new feature is still in the testing phase with a limited group of users, and it will be gradually rolling out to all Instagram users around the world.
Instagram is also adding New Year and Countdown text effects, holiday-themed designs for direct messages (DMs) and phrases like “Happy New Year.”
These phrases will then trigger on-screen special effects in DMs and Notes, adding to the holiday atmosphere.
Instagram has also introduced several new features to enhance the users’ experience.
Creators can now reply to messages from both their followers and other creators.
New tools like timed prompts and daily check-ins have also been added to encourage more frequent interactions.