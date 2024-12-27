Johnny Depp's lawyer makes shocking revelation about Amber Heard trial two years later

Two years after Johnny Depp's highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, his lawyers made shocking revelation about their concern over actor’s testimony.
In the new A&E special Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, which aired on December 26, two of Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Jessica Meyers shed light on the 2022 Virginia defamation case and their strategies to win the case.
"Johnny's use of humor really undermined whatever serious point Amber's counsel was trying to make," Chew said.
He went on to share, "We wanted to humanize Johnny before the jury so they could understand why hitting the woman he loved was something that he's just not capable of."
"But, the one thing that we're concerned about is whether he might lose his temper. The other side is gonna do everything possible to get Johnny to show anger. That's something that Johnny simply did not allow [Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn] to do,” Chew added.
Jhonny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over an opinion article she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse, though she did not name him in the article.
The jury sided with Depp, and Heard was ordered to pay him $1 million in damages.