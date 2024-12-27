Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details

Russia's never-ending trouble with former USSR countries took a major turn amid Azerbaijan plane crash inspection.
Flight J2-8243 crashed on Christmas near the city of Aktau, as per a source investigating the tragedy, the reason behind the crash might be Russian air-defence system.
The aircraft diverted from an area of southern Russia where Moscow has repeatedly used air defence systems against Ukrainian drone strikes.
Before deviating hundreds of miles across Caspian Sea, the passenger jet was on its journey from Baku to Grozny, Russia’s southern region.
Publicly available flight tracking data shows that the aircraft experienced GPS jamming throughout its flight over Russia.
Notably, Azerbaijan plan had crossed the Caspian Sea when Baku and Grozny are to its west and Aktau is to its east.
An insider shared with Reuters that the initial evidence and investigation are pointing to Russian air defence system.
The source shared how no one is blaming Russia for specifically targeting the aircraft but some responsibility should be taken.
“No one claims that it was done on purpose, however taking into account the established facts, Baku expects the Russian side to confess to the shooting down of the Azerbaijani aircraft,” insider noted.
Formerly it was shared by Azerbaijan Airlines that the aircraft was crashed because of collision with a flock of birds, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency also concluded the same.
For the unversed, to confuse and shoot down the Ukrainian drones at sight, Russia is said to use advanced electronic jamming machinery and air defence systems.