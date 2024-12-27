WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for connecting to business platforms along with AI-powered replies!
As per WABetaInfo, some beta testers can now use a feature that connects their business app to AI services.
By scanning a QR code, businesses can activate AI to respond to customer messages automatically even when employees are unavailable.
The AI can provide detailed product information, make recommendations and share details like pricing and stock availability to assist customers in making decisions.
When a business decides to reply to messages manually, the AI will stop responding to allow for a smooth conversation.
It is pertinent to note that customers will be notified when they first interact with businesses using AI services, ensuring transparency.
WhatsApp is launching a feature that allows businesses to link their WhatsApp Business app to a Business platform, enabling them to manage accounts on both platforms at the same time after scanning a QR code.
A feature for connecting to business platforms and AI-powered replies is available to some beta users who have installed the latest WhatsApp version for iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to apply AR effects, backgrounds, and filters to the camera.
With the new feature, users can adjust the video’s colour tone to warmer or cooler shades based on their preferences or lighting.
They can also change the background, which helps hide their real surroundings or create a personalized look.