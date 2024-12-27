Sci-Tech

WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions
WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for connecting to business platforms along with AI-powered replies!

As per WABetaInfo, some beta testers can now use a feature that connects their business app to AI services.

By scanning a QR code, businesses can activate AI to respond to customer messages automatically even when employees are unavailable.

The AI can provide detailed product information, make recommendations and share details like pricing and stock availability to assist customers in making decisions.

When a business decides to reply to messages manually, the AI will stop responding to allow for a smooth conversation.

It is pertinent to note that customers will be notified when they first interact with businesses using AI services, ensuring transparency.

WhatsApp is launching a feature that allows businesses to link their WhatsApp Business app to a Business platform, enabling them to manage accounts on both platforms at the same time after scanning a QR code.

A feature for connecting to business platforms and AI-powered replies is available to some beta users who have installed the latest WhatsApp version for iOS and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to apply AR effects, backgrounds, and filters to the camera.

With the new feature, users can adjust the video’s colour tone to warmer or cooler shades based on their preferences or lighting.

They can also change the background, which helps hide their real surroundings or create a personalized look.

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’

Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show

'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features
WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features
AI set to revolutionize early detection of type 2 diabetes in NHS hospitals
AI set to revolutionize early detection of type 2 diabetes in NHS hospitals
WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search
Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24