Sports

Virat Kohli mocked as 'clown' by Australian media over controversial shoulder bump

VIrat Kohli was penalized 20% and received one demerit point for making physical contact with Konstas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Virat Kohli mocked as clown by Australian media over controversial shoulder bump
Virat Kohli mocked as 'clown' by Australian media over controversial shoulder bump

Australian media has criticized Virat Kohli by calling him a “clown” following an incident involving Kohli and Sam Konstas on the first day of the fourth Test match in Melbourne.

During the 10th over, Kohli and Konstas collided shoulder-to-shoulder, with the former Indian captain seemingly changing direction to make contact with Konstas, who was walking toward his batting partner, Usman Khawaja.

Kohli and Konstas argued for a moment, but Khawaja stepped in and helped settle the situation before the umpires could take any action.

The altercation led to backlash against Kohli, including a penalty imposed by the match referee.

Kohli was penalized 20% of his match fee and received one demerit point for making physical contact with Konstas.

The West Australian newspaper insulted Kohli by referring him to as “Clown Kohi” in a headline.

The 36-year-old was labelled a “soak,” an Australian term meaning crybaby or coward, due to his behaviour.

This is not the first time that the Australian media has targetted Kohli with insulting comments. They often try to provoke him by making insulting remarks.

BCCI president Roger Binny shared his thoughts about the altercation in an interview, “I did not see the incident (Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident), but these things happen on the cricket ground. You have to accept it and carry on. See that the game goes on. That is important,” as per NDTV Sports.

On the other hand, during the post-match press conference, Konstas cleared that Kohli unintentionally bumped into him.

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’

Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show

'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
Steph Curry receives shocking blow from Warriors ahead of LA Clippers game
Steph Curry receives shocking blow from Warriors ahead of LA Clippers game
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’
Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery