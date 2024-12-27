Entertainment

'Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spills beans on Season 3 details

  • December 27, 2024
'Squid Game' Season 3: Hidden clip reveals future of series

After the release of season 2, the fans of Squid Game are waiting anxiously for season 3. 

But the wait just got a little more bearable, thanks to creator show’s Hwang Dong-hyuk's latest revelation.

During a long interview with Variety, Hwang spilled beans on what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

“At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious,” he told the outlet.

He went on to share, “You’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2.”

“I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year,” Hwang added.

This is not all, Hwang also made a shocking revelation about a hidden clip in season 2, which tells about the future of the show in upcoming season.

“If you saw the hidden clip after the ending credits roll after the last episode of Season 2 — if you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you. I think that’s all I can say, for now,” he shared.

The second season of Squid Game was released on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

