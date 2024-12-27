Trending

Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's latest film 'Baby John' also stars keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan is revealing the movie genre of his future movies!

Discussing his journey as an actor and the genres he would like to do next, the Student of the Year actor shared with Bollywood Hungama that he would like to go back to rom-com.

The Main Tera Hero actor wittily pointed himself as a trend setter, noting how when he moved to action films, a lot of actors decided to pursue the said genre, “Now, when I return to rom-com, you’ll see everyone doing rom-com!” he joked.

While talking about his latest film Baby John, Varun shared that the movie is a blend of both romance and action.

Referring to Baby John as a film for everyone, he noted, “This movie has something for everyone,” and the film is not just fancy stunts but has an actual story that people will resonate with.

Baby John being the latest venture of Varun Dhawan is a film that revolves around a DCP who transforms and travels to different places in order to safeguard his family, IMDb.

The film was released in theatres on Christmas and has made INR 15.50 crore in just two days at the Indian box-office.

For the unversed, Baby John is a remake of 2016 Tamil-action film Theri, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee.

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’

Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show

'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations
Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations
Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday
Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles