Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan is revealing the movie genre of his future movies!
Discussing his journey as an actor and the genres he would like to do next, the Student of the Year actor shared with Bollywood Hungama that he would like to go back to rom-com.
The Main Tera Hero actor wittily pointed himself as a trend setter, noting how when he moved to action films, a lot of actors decided to pursue the said genre, “Now, when I return to rom-com, you’ll see everyone doing rom-com!” he joked.
While talking about his latest film Baby John, Varun shared that the movie is a blend of both romance and action.
Referring to Baby John as a film for everyone, he noted, “This movie has something for everyone,” and the film is not just fancy stunts but has an actual story that people will resonate with.
Baby John being the latest venture of Varun Dhawan is a film that revolves around a DCP who transforms and travels to different places in order to safeguard his family, IMDb.
The film was released in theatres on Christmas and has made INR 15.50 crore in just two days at the Indian box-office.
For the unversed, Baby John is a remake of 2016 Tamil-action film Theri, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee.