Man sentenced to death for driving into crowd in southern China

A man who drove his car into people who were exercising outside a stadium in southern China has been sentenced to death on Friday, December 27.
As per BBC, this tragic incident took the lives of 35 people and left dozens more injured.
Fan Weiqiu was accused of "endangering public safety,” as per the court statement.
The court described his motive as "extremely vile" and "the methods" as "particularly cruel".
A man deliberately drove his car into a crowd on a running track at high speed because he was upset with how his property was split after his divorce.
As per the sources, Weiqiu, who was initially thought to be in a coma after hurting himself with a knife, confessed his crime in front of the victims’ families and the public.
A witness told sources that the man drove his car in circles, hitting victims all across the running track, which is a popular place for people to exercise.
The attack was a part of a series of 19 attacks across China this year, where strangers were targeted.
Not all of the attacks involved vehicles. In February, there was an attack in Shandong where mass stabbing and shooting took place, leaving at least 21 people dead.