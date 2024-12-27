Bruno Mars’ unbelievable wedding gig fee revealed by JLo’s planner

Bruno Mars’ wedding performance fee costs more than an arm and a leg!
During a conversation on the Thursday, December 26, episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, a famous celebrity event planner, Marcy Blum, who was hired by Jennifer Lopez to plan her since-cancelled wedding with Alex Rodriguez, opened up and spilled major beans about the marriage.
The planner revealed how the Unstoppable actress wanted the Talking to the Moon singer to perform at her 2020 wedding, only to find out that Mars’s performance fee is jaw-dropping high.
“We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, ‘What about Bruno Mars?'” recalled the 71-year-old Blum.
Blum then flashed back to that time and recalled telling Lopez that she had “just worked with” the singer on another wedding and he charges $5 million to perform for just 45 minutes to an hour, which was met with JLo’s shock reaction.
“Don’t be ridiculous!” replied the Marry Me actress.
Marcy Blum, after revealing the story, confessed that as she “never signed as NDA” while planning Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s marriage, she is free to share the detail.
JLo’s wedding was supposed to take place in 2020 which was then halted due to COVID-19 outbreak. The couple, however, called it quits on their engagement in 2021, just before the actress rekindled romance with her former boyfriend Ben Affleck.