Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate

Princess Charlotte, the young royal at the heart of the British monarchy, has reportedly been receiving a "royal crash course" from her great-aunt, Princess Anne, with the possibility of one day inheriting the prestigious title of Princess Royal.
Recently, Charlotte has been seen making more public appearances, including a memorable trip to Wimbledon with her mother, the Princess of Wales.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne has earned recognition as the hardest-working royal of 2024, surpassing even King Charles in her engagements.
Sources close to the royal family suggest that Princess Anne is imparting her invaluable knowledge of royal duties to Charlotte, teaching her the subtleties of royal protocol, including how to initiate and gracefully exit conversations.
While this is part of Charlotte’s ongoing education as a royal, her natural understanding of these delicate signals sets her apart.
"She's shown her how to spark conversations, but also how to end one and move on without upsetting anyone."
With such stellar tutelage, speculation is rife amongst Royal followers about whether Charlotte might one day receive the title of Princess Royal when Prince William ascends the throne.
The title is usually offered to the monarch's eldest daughter.
The question of whether Charlotte might one day be granted the title of Princess Royal remains a topic of much speculation. The title is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the reigning monarch, but it is not automatically given.
Princess Anne, for instance, had to wait until 1987 before receiving the title from her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. With Prince William set to inherit the throne, the decision of whether Charlotte will become the next Princess Royal will ultimately be in his hands.
Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden, speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, revealed: "Traditionally the Princess Royal would be the eldest daughter of the monarch so when William becomes king, it is likely that Princess Charlotte, if Princess Anne is dead, may be our future Princess Royal."
Only time will tell if the title will be passed down to her, but for now, the young princess is certainly being groomed for greatness.