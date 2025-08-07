Home / Royal

King Charles to release powerful message amid bombshell claims against Andrew

The British King’s brother, Prince Andrew, has once again been hit with a shocking new scandal

Amid Prince Andrew’s growing troubles and scandals, his elder brother King Charles is going to deliver a powerful message.

In an August 7, 2025, report, the Mirror shared that the 76-year-old British monarch is gearing up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) with a historic speech, echoing his grandfather, King George VI’s words.

VJ Day celebrates the surrender of Japan in the Second World War, which officially marked the end of the war.

On the milestone anniversary, the King will honour the legacy of his grandfather, who paid a heartfelt tribute on August 15, 1945, to the British soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

To commemorate the occasion, Buckingham Palace will release an audio speech next Friday, recorded and penned by King Charles himself.

According to the sources, the UK’s monarch is eager to honour the “duty and sacrifice of the greatest generation.”

Meanwhile, King Charles’s brother, Prince Andrew, has once again found himself embroiled in a huge controversy as new claims of his affair have emerged in writer Andrew Lownie’s latest controversial book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

In his bombshell book, the author revealed that the Duke of York had an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell – a British former socialite and a convicted sex offender who was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences in connection with late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

