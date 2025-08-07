Home / Royal

Duchess Sophie to take lead in new royal duty as Kate, William remain absent

Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess of Edinburgh will carry out an engagement next week

Duchess Sophie to take lead in new royal duty as Kate, William remain absent
Duchess Sophie to take lead in new royal duty as Kate, William remain absent

Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed the Royal engagement of Lady Sophie as Princess Kate and Prince William missed the event.

As per GB News, the Palace announced that the Duchess of Edinburgh will carry out an engagement next week, while the Royal Family set to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are notably missing from the itinerary, with no official appearances announced.

Sophie is scheduled to visit Sarum Manor Care Home in Salisbury to meet with Royal Marines veteran, James ‘Jim’ Wren, who is 105 years old.

As Patron of The Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942, the Duchess will meet with Wren and his family over tea to hear about his remarkable service and survival during World War Two.

Wren has a very inspiring story as he survived the sinking of HMS Repulse in 1941 before being snapped by enemy forces while attempting to escape from Singapore in February 1942.

He was subsequently held as a prisoner of war for three and a half years.

After the meeting, the Duchess of Edinburgh is scheduled to observe and take part in a seated exercise class with other residents at the care home.

Her meeting will highlight the ongoing commitment to supporting veterans and older generations.

This Friday, August 15, marks 80 years since Japan’s 1945 surrender ended World War II. King Charles III will honour the day with a recorded message, while he and Queen Camilla will attend a remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Notably, Prince William or Princess Kate’s scheduled for official commemorations VJ has not been revealed yet.

You Might Like:

King Charles to release powerful message amid bombshell claims against Andrew

King Charles to release powerful message amid bombshell claims against Andrew
The British King’s brother, Prince Andrew, has once again been hit with a shocking new scandal

Kate Middleton makes surprise announcement after sparking health concerns

Kate Middleton makes surprise announcement after sparking health concerns
Princess Kate makes powerful first appearance after concerning health update

Queen Mary's royal role drives meaningful change in Danish Monarchy

Queen Mary's royal role drives meaningful change in Danish Monarchy
The Danish Queen is set to resume her royal duties this week after the summer break

Sarah Ferguson faces more humiliation after subtly defending Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson faces more humiliation after subtly defending Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson sent a strong message to haters as shocking claims emerged against Prince Andrew

Royal Family announces ‘summer series’ after key royal’s birthday

Royal Family announces ‘summer series’ after key royal’s birthday
Luxembourg Royal Family to release 'summer series’ on previous accessions to the throne

Prince Harry’s Sentebale role in jeopardy after latest revelations

Prince Harry’s Sentebale role in jeopardy after latest revelations
Prince Harry’s future in Sentebale remains uncertain after investigation reports became public

King Charles shows gratitude on ‘unwavering support’ amid cancer battle

King Charles shows gratitude on ‘unwavering support’ amid cancer battle
King Charles III reflects on 'scarifies' of soldiers during his RAF Lossiemouth outing

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing huge As Ever setback

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing huge As Ever setback
Meghan Markle suffers major setback with wine sales not meeting expectations