Princess Diana spared from seeing Prince William, Harry at odds

Princess Diana’s former chef has expressed sorrow over the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.
As per GB News, a former royal chef who worked closely with then the Princess of Wales has said he is “glad” she isn’t here to witness the estrangement between her sons, Princes William and Harry.
McGrady, who cooked for the royals during Princess Diana’s lifetime, addressed the ongoing rift between William and Harry in a candid YouTube clip.
“I cooked for them as young boys, I held Prince Harry as a baby while Princess Diana was eating cereals in the kitchen at Windsor Castle and watched them grow up,” he said.
The chef went on to say, “They literally were blood brothers. But now I don’t know what’s going on. I’m really glad Princess Di’s not here to see it.”
He added, “I think there’s too much water under the bridge now, and I think that relationship’s gone sadly.”
Recalling the playful moment between Harry and William, “They used to play hide and seek in the kitchen. I remember one Christmas they had water guns and got the whole staff — it was mayhem.”
Notably, the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his brother the Prince of Wales has been through the rough patch since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020.