King Charles shares cheerful update as Prince Harry feels ‘utterly devastated’

King Charles has shared a delightful update as Prince Harry goes through a whirlwind of emotions.
On Thursday, August 7, the British monarch took to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family to release a cheerful update about his sister Princess Anne.
In the post, the UK’s King shared a carousel of photos featuring heartwarming moments from the Princess Royal’s visit to Ireland.
On her first day of the Irish trip, the hardest working member of the Royal Family attended the 150th opening ceremony of the Dublin Horse Show – a prestigious equestrian event held annually in Dublin, Ireland, at the Royal Dublin Society.
The show is one of the largest and oldest horse shows in the world and is celebrated for its elegance, sporting excellence, and cultural significance.
In the post, Buckingham Palace noted, “The Princess Royal has attended the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society!”
They added, “During the visit, Her Royal Highness toured a special exhibition on the history of the Horse Show and met representatives from Festina Lenté, a Bray-based charity which offers equine-assisted learning and therapy services. The Princess also met members of the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.”
This update from the Royal Family comes just a day after the Daily Mail revealed on Wednesday that Prince Harry is feeling “utterly devastated” over the “hostile takeover” of Sentebale – the charity he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.
“Harry, I am told, is ‘utterly devastated,’ spending hours on the phone from California to supporters late into the night, raging about a ‘hostile takeover’ of his ‘life’s work,'” wrote royal editor Rebecca English in the report.
For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex was accused of bullying and harassment by the charity’s chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, following which Harry and Prince Seeiso stepped down as patron of Sentebale.
Now, the UK Charity Commission has investigated and found no evidence of systemic bullying, harassment, or misconduct by the British Prince.