Meghan Markle gives one more push to As Ever sales with new move

Meghan Markle has released a delightful video, seemingly trying to push As Ever product sales after facing a major setback.
On Thursday, August 7, the Duchess of Sussex posted a clip of her brand, As Ever, Instagram.
In the viral post, the Suits alum can be seen posing outside with a tray to promote the second drop of her As Ever rosé wine.
She captioned the post, “Well served, well deserve. Cheers!”
Meghan, 44, opted for a white high-necked blouse with balloon sleeves and neutral bottoms as she kept her cool for the shoot.
Her shiny hair were softly tousled, making her look more graceful.
The Duchess of Sussex’s delightful move came to subtly encourage fans for the wine purchase.
For those unversed, Prince Harry’s wife faced a huge setback earlier this week as her 2024 Napa Valley Rosé failed to sell out within 24 hours after the release, unlike her other products.
Previously, Meghan’s vintage 2023 Napa Valley rosé was sold out in under an hour last month, however, the new vintage remains in stock on the As Ever website.