Home / Royal

Meghan Markle gives one more push to As Ever sales with new move

Meghan Markle faces major setback with As Ever product not meeting sales expectations


Meghan Markle has released a delightful video, seemingly trying to push As Ever product sales after facing a major setback.

On Thursday, August 7, the Duchess of Sussex posted a clip of her brand, As Ever, Instagram.

In the viral post, the Suits alum can be seen posing outside with a tray to promote the second drop of her As Ever rosé wine.

She captioned the post, “Well served, well deserve. Cheers!”

Meghan, 44, opted for a white high-necked blouse with balloon sleeves and neutral bottoms as she kept her cool for the shoot.

Her shiny hair were softly tousled, making her look more graceful.

The Duchess of Sussex’s delightful move came to subtly encourage fans for the wine purchase.

After the unexpected setback, Meghan turned to As Ever’s Instagram page to subtly encourage fans to support the brand with a purchase.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s wife faced a huge setback earlier this week as her 2024 Napa Valley Rosé failed to sell out within 24 hours after the release, unlike her other products.

Previously, Meghan’s vintage 2023 Napa Valley rosé was sold out in under an hour last month, however, the new vintage remains in stock on the As Ever website.

You Might Like:

King Charles shares cheerful update as Prince Harry feels ‘utterly devastated’

King Charles shares cheerful update as Prince Harry feels ‘utterly devastated’
Prince Harry is reportedly feeling ‘utterly devastated’ over the ‘hostile takeover’ of the Sentebale charity

Prince Harry to face new risk after response on Sentebale report

Prince Harry to face new risk after response on Sentebale report
The Duke of Sussex received a warning over his bitter public feud with the charity organization

Princess Anne brings equestrian spirit to Dublin Horse Show’s 150th opening

Princess Anne brings equestrian spirit to Dublin Horse Show’s 150th opening
The Princess Royal channels her inner equestrian at the milestone 150th opening ceremony of Dublin Horse Show

King Charles to release powerful message amid bombshell claims against Andrew

King Charles to release powerful message amid bombshell claims against Andrew
The British King’s brother, Prince Andrew, has once again been hit with a shocking new scandal

Kate Middleton makes surprise announcement after sparking health concerns

Kate Middleton makes surprise announcement after sparking health concerns
Princess Kate makes powerful first appearance after concerning health update

Queen Mary's royal role drives meaningful change in Danish Monarchy

Queen Mary's royal role drives meaningful change in Danish Monarchy
The Danish Queen is set to resume her royal duties this week after the summer break

Sarah Ferguson faces more humiliation after subtly defending Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson faces more humiliation after subtly defending Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson sent a strong message to haters as shocking claims emerged against Prince Andrew

Royal Family announces ‘summer series’ after key royal’s birthday

Royal Family announces ‘summer series’ after key royal’s birthday
Luxembourg Royal Family to release 'summer series’ on previous accessions to the throne