Princess Beatrice’s husband reveals secrets to their ‘serene’ palace interiors

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live in St James’s Palace with their kids, Sienna and Athena

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has seemingly revealed secret to their "serene" palace interiors.

Taking to the Instagram account of his own design and development company, the father-of-two opened up about his signature approach to interiors.

"We strive to create spaces that express calm and offer a serene respite, especially working within some of the world’s most hectic cities and capitals," the founder of Banda Property wrote.

Edoardo, who lives in St James’s Palace with Princess Beatrice and their two kids, went on to reveal his thoughts on balancing beauty and functionality in a home.

“We believe a home should be a sanctuary, meticulously curated to balance beauty and functionality. Our philosophy centres on crafting environments that inspire tranquillity while also embracing the vibrancy of their surrounding context,” he added

The royal couple live in a grace-and-favour apartment of palace which is within one of the busiest cities in the world.

While they have kept the most of their interior private, Princess Beatrice occasionally give the public glimpses into the residence during video calls and official engagements.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who share two daughters, Sienna and Athena, purchased a Cotswold country home in 2021.

However, Edoardo revealed that they mainly use their London residence during the week due to school commitments during a 2024's interview.

