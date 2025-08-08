Grand Duchess Maria stirs emotions with moving statement on sexual violence

Home / Royal

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa won fans’ hearts with her touching statement on sexual violence.

The 69-year-old Grand Duchess of Luxembourg recently gave an interview on the French radio program, Carnets de santé, on France Culture, where she spoke against sexual violence and deep-rooted patriarchy in war zones.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 7, Maria posted a clip of the interview in which she spoke about her commitment and dedication with Stand Speak Rise Up! – an association founded by Her Royal Highness.

Launched by Grand Duchess Maria Teresa in 2019, Stand Speak Rise Up! is an international initiative and forum that aims to combat sexual violence in conflict zones and empowering survivors, especially women and children.

During the interview, Maria shared that the lack of education and failure to acknowledge girls as equals is the main reason behind the issue.

“The basic problem, the root, is education, and it is above all the education of boys and education between boys and girls. So we really have to make sure, from a very young age, that boys understand that the little girls sitting next to them, are their equals,” she said.

Adding to her statement, Maria Teresa shared, “It is a whole patriarchal culture, that dates back centuries, that needs to be changed. But I believe that we are on the way, at least in our countries.”

The statement deeply resonated with fans, who appreciated the Grand Duchess for her efforts.

“Very accurate,” one of the fans stated, while another wrote, “God bless you Grand Duchess.”

A third admired, “What grace and eloquence.”

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa is the wife of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who ascended to the throne in 2000.

