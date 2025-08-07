Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson faces more humiliation after subtly defending Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson sent a strong message to haters as shocking claims emerged against Prince Andrew


New allegations against Prince Andrew have come to light after Sarah Ferguson's subtle message to haters.

The Duchess of York, who has finally broken her silence days after the release of a controversial biography about her ex-husband is now dealing with fresh humiliation.

In the new book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, writer Andrew Lownie has uncovered every aspect of King Charles' disgraced brother's life.

The controversial book, which is gaining widespread traction in royal quarters also reflects on Andrew and his ex-wife's early years of marriage, where the author has made shocking revelations about the Prince of York.

As reported by Us Weekly, Lownie has claimed that in the first year of his marriage with Fergie, Andrew had slept with at least twelve women.

"Sarah discovered Andrew wasn’t coming home on some of his leave. He was going elsewhere — and this just drove her crazy,” Lownie claimed about the couple in his book — citing a driver as a source.

An excerpt from the book published by Daily Mail continued, “She didn’t like the fact she was a shore widow, and to discover she was shore-widowed intentionally really hurt.”

These fresh claims came just hours after Sarah offered fans a look into the launch of her new book, Her Heart for a Compass.

She shared the update with a slew of photos in which she could be seen signing copies and posing with a bunch of people from Amazon Influence Program.

What caught the attention of fans was a subtle message embroidered on her velvet sliders, "Never complain, Never Explain"

Although, no rep on behalf of the couple or either of them has spoken up about the claims made in the new book, this smart move from Sarah Ferguson is widely being taken as a response.

To note, Sarah and Andrew tied the knot in 1986 and got divorced in 1996.

They share two daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

