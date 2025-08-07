Home / Royal

Princess Anne brings equestrian spirit to Dublin Horse Show’s 150th opening

Princess Anne seamlessly blends her personal passion with royal duties!

During her visit to Ireland, the Princess Anne channeled her inner equestrian as she attended the milestone 150 opening ceremony of the Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society.

Anne – known as the hardest working member of the Royal Family – is also renowned for her passion for horse-riding and being a dedicated equestrian.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 7, the British Royal Family shared a slew of photographs from King Charles’s sister’s regal appearance at the latest engagement.

“The Princess Royal has attended the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society,” shared the Royals.

Briefing about the show’s background, they continued, “The Dublin Horse Show brings together some of the top horses from around Ireland and the world, through competitions such as the best show horses and the best international show jumpers.”

Buckingham Palace went on to share that during the visit, Princess Anne toured a special exhibition on the history of the Horse Show and met representatives from Festina Lenté, a Bray-based charity which offers equine-assisted learning and therapy services.

“The Princess also met members of the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland,” reported the Royal Family.

Princess Anne began her visit to Ireland on Wednesday, August 6, where she was welcomed by Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Higgins, at Áras an Uachtaráin.

