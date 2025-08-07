Home / Royal

Queen Mary's royal role drives meaningful change in Danish Monarchy

The Danish Queen is set to resume her royal duties this week after the summer break

Queen Mary’s growing credibility and grace since ascending to her royal role have not only won over the public but are also being credited with inspiring meaningful change within the Danish monarchy.

As per Hello Magazine, the Danish Royal will resume more of her public engagements next week following her summer break with her family.

Back in Copenhagen after her stay at Gråsten Palace, Queen Mary is set to attend the launch of the Headspace Tårnby centre.

Upon asking about the upcoming royal visit significance to the organisation, Trine Hammershøy, CEO of Headspace Danmark, told, "When Queen Mary takes the time to come out and open a new local headspace centre, it makes a world of difference for all of us at headspace Danmark.”

The CEO added, “Not least to our many volunteers and the young people they support who feel seen and heard in a very sincere way."

Disclosing about Mary's popularity, Trine said, "The royal family is very popular in Denmark and the support from Queen Mary gives credibility to headspace Danmark and – even more importantly – moral back-up to the many young people who are dealing with mental challenges.”

She mentioned, “We believe that the reason why Queen Mary supports headspace Danmark is because of our well documented positive results and that makes us very proud."

Notably, after she married then Crown Prince Frederik in 2004, her main focus has been the wellbeing of children, young people and families.

In 2007, she also founded The Mary Foundation to support those facing social isolation due to environment, health, or other circumstances.

