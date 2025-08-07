Prince Harry to face new risk after response on Sentebale report

Prince Harry has been warned that his ongoing public feud with Sentebale could have serious financial consequences, potentially triggering a major decline in charitable donations and support.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex received a warning over his bitter public feud with the charity organization could spark a huge drop in the funding the charity receives.
The warning came after the reports revealed that Harry no longer considered the organisation “fit for purpose” after its investigation into bullying and other abuses at the African-based charity.
Sentebale was co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.
On Tuesday, the Charity Commission closed its case with a Regulatory Action Plan to fix governance issues.
“The whole thing I think it will affect Harry adversely. I think he'll be pretty devastated,” veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said about the issue.
“He won't do anything under the jurisdiction of The Charity Commission,” he confidently mentioned.
Notably, the experts shared the similar thoughts by a source close to Prince Harry, who said the Duke would, "Categorically not do it under the jurisdiction of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, which he has no faith in and would go as far to say that he believes isn’t fit for purpose."
Fitzwilliams labelled the statement issued by the Duke’s representatives following the release of the report as “ferocious.
“We're going to see undoubtedly is a huge drop because one thing Harry did do for all his fault and that is he put a lot of money into Sentebale,” he said.
To note, the report by the commission has been concluded, it has been suggested Sentebale may seek further action against the Duke of Sussex.