Entertainment

Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod

The gifter paid tribute to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie herself

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod
Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod

Kylie Jenner surprised her mom, Kris Jenner, with a thoughtful $4,000 Christmas gift, carefully chosen to reflect her deep appreciation for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Taking to her Instagram account, Khloe Kardashian shared a snap of the luxe bag

“Omg @kyliejenner this is incredible. Mom is lucky,” she wrote,

The Good America founder also showcased the gift adorned with depictions of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie herself in chronological order.

To note, Goyard bags, which are not available for online purchase and can only be found in the luxury retailer’s physical locations, offer personalization options, although this usually includes just a simple stripe or initials. Therefore, the Kylie Cosmetics founder made a unique effort to gift her mother something extraordinary.

These bags typically have a price tag of around $4,000 before any personalization, so the total cost for the mother of two was likely significantly higher.

This thoughtful gift came after momage flaunted her $200K Hermès HAC 50 Birkin Crocodile Porosus bag.

Kris posted a video of herself sorting through the many things in her expensive black bag on Instagram.

She began the video with, “Hi, I'm Kris Jenner and I'm on the set of the Khy shoot. I chose to bring a very tiny bag to set today,” adding, “Listen, I only have the essentials of anything I must have in my bag at all times.”

Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod

Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod
Katrina Kaif notes lovely birthday wish for Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif notes lovely birthday wish for Salman Khan
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate

Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'
Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'
Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'
Bruno Mars’ unbelievable wedding gig fee revealed by JLo’s planner
Bruno Mars’ unbelievable wedding gig fee revealed by JLo’s planner
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible' to next level with upcoming films in development
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible' to next level with upcoming films in development
Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
Jennifer Love Hewitt gains recognition through her most iconic roles
Jennifer Love Hewitt gains recognition through her most iconic roles
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after celebrating Christmas
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after celebrating Christmas
Justin Bieber, Hailey break silence on second baby plan
Justin Bieber, Hailey break silence on second baby plan
'Squid Game' season 3: Hidden clip reveals future of series
'Squid Game' season 3: Hidden clip reveals future of series
Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime performance faces huge blow amid Jay-Z rape allegation
Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime performance faces huge blow amid Jay-Z rape allegation