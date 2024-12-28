Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod

Kylie Jenner surprised her mom, Kris Jenner, with a thoughtful $4,000 Christmas gift, carefully chosen to reflect her deep appreciation for the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Taking to her Instagram account, Khloe Kardashian shared a snap of the luxe bag
“Omg @kyliejenner this is incredible. Mom is lucky,” she wrote,
The Good America founder also showcased the gift adorned with depictions of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie herself in chronological order.
To note, Goyard bags, which are not available for online purchase and can only be found in the luxury retailer’s physical locations, offer personalization options, although this usually includes just a simple stripe or initials. Therefore, the Kylie Cosmetics founder made a unique effort to gift her mother something extraordinary.
These bags typically have a price tag of around $4,000 before any personalization, so the total cost for the mother of two was likely significantly higher.
This thoughtful gift came after momage flaunted her $200K Hermès HAC 50 Birkin Crocodile Porosus bag.
Kris posted a video of herself sorting through the many things in her expensive black bag on Instagram.
She began the video with, “Hi, I'm Kris Jenner and I'm on the set of the Khy shoot. I chose to bring a very tiny bag to set today,” adding, “Listen, I only have the essentials of anything I must have in my bag at all times.”