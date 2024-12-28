World

US blames Russia for Azerbaijan’s plane crash

Azerbaijan claims ‘external interference’ caused plane to crash when it tried to land in Russian territory

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
US blames Russia for Azerbaijan’s plane crash
US blames Russia for Azerbaijan’s plane crash 

The United States has blamed Russia for the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash that killed 38 people on Christmas Day.

According to BBC, the White House spokesman John Kirby has said in the "early indications" the US has seen that Russia may have been responsible for Azerbaijan’s plane crash in Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024.

Without revealing any further details, the spokesperson told reporters that the US has offered its assistance in the investigation of the crash.

Moreover, Azerbaijan, without naming any specific country, claimed that the plane crashed due to “external interference.”

Azerbaijan's transport minister Rashad Nabiyev said, “All (the survivors) without exception stated they heard three blast sounds when the aircraft was above Grozny,” adding that the investigators will now examine “what kind of weapon, or rather what kind of rocket was used."

He revealed that the plane was subjected to “interference, which damaged it inside out, when it tried to land in Russia's southern republic of Chechnya.

Furthermore, flight attendant Zulfuqar Asadov, while describing the moment when the plane was hit by “some kind of external strike" over Chechnya, said, “The impact of it caused panic inside. We tried to calm them down, to get them seated. At that moment, there was another strike, and my arm was injured."

Meanwhile, Russia has refused to comment on the plane crash-related accusations, and the head of the civil aviation agency said that Chechnya was "very complicated" because of Ukrainian drone strikes on the region.

Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban

Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s festive kiss heats up holiday season

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s festive kiss heats up holiday season
US blames Russia for Azerbaijan’s plane crash

US blames Russia for Azerbaijan’s plane crash
'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73

'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73
Man sentenced to death for driving into crowd in southern China
Man sentenced to death for driving into crowd in southern China
Italy breaks silence on arrest of journalist Cecilia Sala
Italy breaks silence on arrest of journalist Cecilia Sala
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Germany's president dissolves parliament amid Scholz’s government breakdown
Germany's president dissolves parliament amid Scholz’s government breakdown
Pakistani PM pays tribute to ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary
Pakistani PM pays tribute to ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary
Archaeologists uncover secrets of lost Stone Age land beneath North Sea
Archaeologists uncover secrets of lost Stone Age land beneath North Sea
South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil
South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil
Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details
Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
Pope Francis sends powerful message of hope by opening 'Holy Door' at Italian prison
Pope Francis sends powerful message of hope by opening 'Holy Door' at Italian prison