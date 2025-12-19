Nora Fatehi teams up with Grammy-Winner David Guetta for India show

Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Nora Fatehi is set to make a high-profile appearance alongside Grammy-winning DJ David Guetta.

The Monolith Show will see the Hey Mama singer make his long-awaited comeback to India on December 20, eight years after his last tour in 2017, with Nora Fatehi also set to be part of the spectacle.

As per Hindustan Times, a source told, "Nora is going to make an appearance at David Guetta's show at Sunburn, and it isn't just another appearance but for a bigger purpose. The artiste is currently rising in the international music scene and is on a professional roll.”

The source went on to say, “At the concert, she is going to tease her next global single which sees David Guetta and American singer Ciara collaborating. Nora has given her vocals to the song.”

This release brings together Nora, David and Ciara for a major international team-up, continuing Nora’s steady rise on the global music scene.

Her previous collaborations include Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama TETEMA! and What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Shenseea.

She recently showcased the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed at the UNTOLD Dubai international festival.

Apart from her musical career, Nora also has work lined up on the acting front, as she is set to star in the horror film Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil.

