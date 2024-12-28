Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use

Jameela Jamil has taken a strong stand against unhealthy trends in Hollywood as she shared her own struggles.
The 38-year-old turned to her Instagram after Christmas to share her thoughts on Hollywood figures who use drugs to lose weight.
Many celebrities have turned to Ozempic to achieve their body-goals as the injection have been in news for its side effects including weight loss.
Jameela began her post, noting, "The amount of people in my industry just taking it to go from slim to super skinny, to finally achieve the obedient waif physique to fit the obedient sample sizes…has been hard to watch."
The Good Place actress continued, "Especially for those of us who have fought off eating disorders. Who are they really doing it for?"
While sharing her own struggles with anorexia the Legendary actress shared an old photo of herself, with a caption that read, “Bloody hell. Height of my anorexia pretending to eat a chocolate. Pretending to be happy. Pretending not to be on the verge of fainting.”
Furthermore, Jameela revealed how she will not be participating in this cycle, noting how any trend good or bad is not here to stay for too long and she will not be sacrificing her happiness to be stuck in a loop.
She also posted her recent click along with a video where she can be seen enjoying a slice of pizza while dancing in water.
Jameela annotated the clip, “May I have the strength through this era of Ozempic heroin chic, in my industry to keep up this good work I did on my brain throughout 2025. I would rather leave this industry than get dragged back.”
She concluded her caption, addressing Hollywood celebrities, “WHAT ARE WE TEACHING THE KIDS!?”
Many fans flooded the comments in support of Jameela, appreciating her fight against unhealthy usage of medication.
“Well said. Curves are always in according to my unsolicited, unprofessional opinion. Lol. You’re gorgeous.”, one fan wrote.
Another penned, “Eat away girl…you look 100x better now.”
For the unversed, Ozempic is an injection used for type-2 diabetes to improve blood sugar levels in adults.
People often use the weekly injection for weight loss as it contains small amount of semaglutide, which helps but is not approved for weight loss journey.