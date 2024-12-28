Jannik Sinner named ‘favourite’ for Australian Open by former world no. 1

Rennae Stubbs, former world number one, named Jannik Sinner as the “overwhelming favourite” for the upcoming Australian Open title.
According to Tennis365, former WTA stars Stubbs and Andrea Petkovic called the defending champion of the title their favourite for the 2025 Australian Open.
Speaking on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Stubbs said, “Jannik Sinner, overwhelming favourite at the Australian Open.” Petkovic added, “For me too. I think the Australian Open is made for him, in terms of surface and in terms of ball. I think he used to struggle there before he got incredibly physically fit and in shape, but now even the temperature doesn’t seem to affect him.”
Stubbs also agreed with Petkovic’s point and slammed other players as “weak” and “pussies” for the Australian weather condition.
The former doubles world No. 1 expressed, “If it’s that (42C) hot, they just close the roof mate. These guys are pussies, okay. Let’s face it, these players are weak. When I woke up and we saw it was going to be 42 degrees, we were like, and for Americans, that’s like 110 degrees, we were like, ‘Oh my god.’”
Furthermore, Sinner won his debut Australian Open title in 2024. Along with that, the Italian tennis star won seven other titles during the season and ended up as the world number one player.