Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, fiercely defended her daughter against online trolls who criticized the superstar’s Christmas Day performance.
Tina Knowles took to her Instagram account to reshare the post with the caption, “no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say."
Knowles expressed her agreement with the post that followed her daughter Beyoncé's halftime performance on Christmas Day during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
“My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later” the 70-year-old wrote on Instagram.
“Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!” Knowles continued in the caption.
She asked the critics to move on next time and watch “goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown” instead.
“I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder,” Knowles said quoting Isaiah 54:7. “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”
To note, Beyoncé took the stage in her hometown of Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, December 25.
The celebrated Grammy-winning artist put on an incredible performance that was dubbed the "Beyoncé Bowl."