Entertainment

Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance

Tina Knowles clapped back at Beyoncé critics as she called out ‘obsessed’ online trolls

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance
Beyoncé’s mom Tina hits back at online haters after Christmas performance

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, fiercely defended her daughter against online trolls who criticized the superstar’s Christmas Day performance.

Tina Knowles took to her Instagram account to reshare the post with the caption, “no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say."

Knowles expressed her agreement with the post that followed her daughter Beyoncé's halftime performance on Christmas Day during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game.

“My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later” the 70-year-old wrote on Instagram.


“Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!” Knowles continued in the caption.

She asked the critics to move on next time and watch “goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown” instead.

“I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder,” Knowles said quoting Isaiah 54:7. “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”

To note, Beyoncé took the stage in her hometown of Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, December 25.

The celebrated Grammy-winning artist put on an incredible performance that was dubbed the "Beyoncé Bowl."

1,329 tiny snails released on Atlantic Island to prevent extinction

1,329 tiny snails released on Atlantic Island to prevent extinction
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use

Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift

King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Angelina Jolie joins daughter Vivienne Jolie for post-Christmas fun
Angelina Jolie joins daughter Vivienne Jolie for post-Christmas fun
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s festive kiss heats up holiday season
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s festive kiss heats up holiday season
'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73
'Romeo Juliet' star, Olivia Hussey passes away at age 73
Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod
Kylie Jenner gifts mom Kris $4K present with touching family nod
Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'
Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'
Bruno Mars’ unbelievable wedding gig fee revealed by JLo’s planner
Bruno Mars’ unbelievable wedding gig fee revealed by JLo’s planner
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible' to next level with upcoming films in development
Tom Cruise takes 'Mission: Impossible' to next level with upcoming films in development
Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show