Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon 'fed up' with Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper engament delays

Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon are reportedly growing frustrated with their A-list romances — and they’re not hiding it.
As per Radaronline, a source shared that the Victoria Secret model and jewelry executive are both desperate to get engaged with Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt.
"Gigi and Ines have hung out several times, and they get on great – their friendship is really building," an insider said.
They added, "Gigi was giving Ines advice about her jewelry line, and they’re also talking about a fashion collab in the near future, which Brad and Bradley think is a great idea.
The source went on to say, "It’s also a refreshing change for the guys to be able to kick back on double dates with their leading ladies."
According to a source, Hadid and Ines are beginning to lose patience with their partners' reluctance to commit.
"They're also offering each other moral support and bonding over their shared frustration that they’re still not engaged," the insider added. "Gigi is very frustrated it hasn't happened yet. She puts a brave face on it but complains big time about the situation to her girlfriends."
The Troy star’s rep said, "while Ines and Gigi may be friendly," claims that the two are connecting over relationship woes have been denied as false.
However, the source noted, "Ines can totally relate because she and Brad have been living together over a year now. She doesn't like how informal their relationship is and is similarly impatient.”
The tipster revealed, "They both believe it'll happen eventually, but need each other's moral support while they're still waiting.
To note, Cooper and Hadid sparked romance rumours after they were spotted having dinner together in New York City in October 2023.
In May 2025, Hadid made their relationship Instagram official in a birthday post.
On the other hand, Pitt and de Ramon have been romantically linked since late 2022. They made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2024 at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Pitt's film Wolfs.