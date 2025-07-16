Taylor Swift stands by dad Scott as he recovers from major heart surgery

Taylor Swift is standing right beside his beloved father, Scott Swift as he recovers from a major heart surgery.
On Wednesday, July 16, TMZ reported that the 73-year-old singer’s father underwent quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago.
The news outlet further shared that the Love Story singer remained by his dad’s side along with her brother Austin, and their mom Andrea during the hard time.
According to Taylor’s spokesperson, the surgery was not due to a heart attack and it occurred after Scott went for a check-up but his doctor saw something, which led to the critical medical procedure.
"Coronary artery bypass surgery creates a new path for blood to go around a blocked or partially blocked artery in the heart,” as per Mayo Clinic.
Now, Scott, who has been married to Andrea for 37 years, is well on the road to recovery and doing fantastic.
In 2019, the Enchanted singer opened up about her parents health struggles in an essay for Elle titled, 30 Things I Learned Before I Turned 30.
“Both of my parents have had cancer. I've had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else," she wrote at the time.
Taylor Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, have been her biggest support through every high and low in her music journey.