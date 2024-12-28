Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee

Prince George and Prince Louis warmed hearts during the royal family's Christmas walkabout as they displayed a thoughtful gesture towards their sister, Princess Charlotte.
During the yearly Sandringham walkabout, crowds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals, with many bringing gifts for the young children, predominantly chocolate.
The young royals were observed managing an abundance of sugary goodies, with Louis dashing over to gather some chocolate, which he quickly tried to give to his older sister.
Prince William also received the treats as George headed back to the crowd member to collect another chocolate for his sister.
Notably, the royals are allowed to accept from members of the public foodstuff and other consumable items, alongside items of a small monetary value of approximately £150.
While the family strolled, William appeared to be genuinely appreciative of the crowd as he watched his children receive thoughtful presents from supporters on the Sandringham estate.
Charlotte was overheard asking, "Papa, can you carry some?". William, amused by Louis' generous stash, remarked to onlookers, "Flowers [pointing at Charlotte], chocolate [pointing at Louis], very easy!"
The close bond of Prince Louis and George came after they showed off their close bond at a carol concert, hosted by their mum, the Princess of Wales.