Champion boxer Paul Bamba passes away at 35 after record-breaking year

Paul Bamba won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title on December 21, 2024 by defeating Rogelio Medina

  December 28, 2024
Champion boxer Paul Bamba has passed away at the age of 35. 

As per BBC Sports, pop star Ne-Yo, who had signed boxer Bamba to his management company in November, confirmed Bamba’s death in a joint statement posted on Instagram with Bamba’s family.

The statement reads, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives.”


It added, “He was a fierce yet competent competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.”

“We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief,” the statement further added.

However, the details surrounding Bamba’s death have not been made clear.

Puerto Rican Bamba won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title on December 21 by defeating Mexican boxer Rogelio Medina.

After winning the title, the 35-year-old shared a message on his Instagram account. In the message he expressed, “This year I set out with a goal. I did just that. Wasn't easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to overcome and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances.”

He added, "If you've got what some might call an outlandish goal, go chase it. Anyone who thinks that isn't as brave as you, prove people wrong."

Bamba won all 14 fights this year by knockout, breaking Mike Tyson’s record. In his career, he has won 19 out of 22 fights, 18 of them by knockout.

