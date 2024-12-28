Dayle Haddon dies at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Dayle Haddon has passed away on Friday, December 27, at the age of 76.
According to authorities, Haddon was died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at the Pennsylvania home of her son-in-law, Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Marc Blucas.
As per CBC, the Canadian actress and former supermodel was found dead in Blucas’s home in Bucks County, New Jersey on Friday, after police were called to the scene.
An officer reported that a high level of carbon monoxide was detected inside the property and that a heating unit malfunction was suspected. An investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Hours after her death, Dayle’s daughter Ryan Haddon paid tribute to her mom in an Instagram post .
“The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt,” Ryan wrote.
She also shared several photos of her mom's magazine covers, as well as some shots of her working as an ambassador for the humanitarian aid organization UNICEF.
“There are no accidents and certainly how we enter and exit this world is mystical and unknowable. She was a high-hearted spiritual being that put value on her soul’s evolution, so I know her journey here in this dimension must have been complete," Ryan added in caption.
Dayle Haddon is known for her work in movies such as Disney’s The World’s Greatest Athlete and North Dallas Forty alongside Nick Nolte.
She signed contracts with four cosmetic companies including Revlon, Max Factor, Estée Lauder and L’Oréal during her modeling career.